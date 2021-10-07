Weather Forecast: Cooler with a few showers Thursday

MISSOULA — Expect mostly sunny skies across northwest Montana Thursday. West-central and southwest Montana will see more clouds with even a few scattered showers possible for southwest Montana. The best chance to see these showers will be for locations along and east of the divide.

A few shower opportunities will linger for southwest Montana again Friday. Other than that expect a nice fall day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Saturday is shaping up to be a very nice day with sunny skies and temperatures right around seasonal averages.

We are watching for a stronger cold front to impact the northern Rockies to start next week. Rain shower chances will increase Sunday as the cold front approaches with highs topping out in the 50s.

As the low pressure system and cold front passes highs will drop into the 40s moving into next week. Mountain Pass snow also looks likely, with some slippery and snow covered roads possible to start the week. No snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, however, valleys could see some of their first snow flakes of the season by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

