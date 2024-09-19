Weather Forecast: Pleasant Fall weather into the weekend

MISSOULA — We are looking at a beautiful day on Thursday with sunshine and highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Same set up for Friday, however, a weak low pressure will move across the Montana/Canada border during the afternoon.

This will bring a few scattered showers to far northwest Montana by Friday afternoon and evening.

Overall the weekend is shaping up to be very nice as highs remain in the 60s to low 70s.

Next week, a strong ridge of high pressure builds by Tuesday.

This allows temperatures to warm into the 70s and low 80s by the middle of the week.

