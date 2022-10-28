Weather Forecast: Pleasant Fall weekend

MISSOULA - We are seeing cloudy skies and a generally dry Friday.

There is a chance for a few light rain showers today across northwest Montana, but other than that conditions remain dry.

The weekend is shaping up to be nice with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s along with a mix of sun and clouds.

Looking at your Halloween forecast, an overall mild day is expected with highs in the low to mid-50s.

However, we will be seeing scattered light rain showers develop with those most widespread across northwest Montana.

By the middle of next week, a cooler air mass moves in.

Expect mountain snow along with valley rain/snow to develop Tuesday and continue through Friday.

Wintry driving conditions will return to the passes with very little to no snow accumulation in the valleys.

