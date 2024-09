MISSOULA — High pressure with sunshine and mild weather sets up Friday and Saturday. Expect highs in the 70s and low 80s today with upper 70s to mid 80s Saturday.

A weak weather system and cold front will bring cooler air along with breezy winds Sunday. With that being said, temperatures just fall to around seasonal normal topping out in the 60s to low 70s.

Looking at beautiful Fall weather next week with highs running in the 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies overhead.