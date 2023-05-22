Weather Forecast: Pleasant Spring weather ahead

MISSOULA- After more steady rain this morning, skies are clearing with some sunshine peaking through the clouds. Highs on your Monday will be in the 60s.

Looking at very pleasant Spring weather Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s and mostly to partly sunny skies.

The end of the week and weekend will showcase another trough of low pressure moving through the Northern Rockies.

This low pressure will bring in widespread rain showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Sunday.

Highs will remain above average for this time of year topping out in the low to upper 70s.

