Weather Forecast: Pleasant Spring weather Wednesday

MISSOULA — A weak ridge of high pressure will build Wednesday and Thursday leading to mostly dry days and temperatures running a few degrees above normal. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, then Thursday will be mostly dry, however, a few isolated thunderstorms or rain showers can't be ruled out Thursday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread Friday afternoon and evening as our next system moves through the region. Highs Friday will remain mostly in the low 70s.

Weather models continue to show a low pressure system moving through the region this weekend. This will bring another weekend of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Northern Rockies. High temperatures will be running right around to slightly below normal with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Due to the continued melting of the mountain snowpack and expected precipitation, some area rivers may start to inch closer to flood stage this weekend, particularly the Clark Fork and Bitterroot Rivers around Missoula.

Scattered showers and cooler temperatures will stick around through the beginning of next week with highs remaining in the 60s Monday and Tuesday.