Weather Forecast: Pleasant summer weather to end the week

MISSOULA — High pressure leads to sunshine and very pleasant temperatures to end the week and start the weekend. Highs will slowly warm to the mid and upper 80s by Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Sunday as our next weather system works its way through western Montana. Highs Sunday top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

July 4th will feature scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across western Montana during the afternoon and evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure does look to return by Tuesday of next week leading to warmer and drier weather compared to Sunday and Monday. Highs return to the mid and upper 80s by Wednesday and stay there for the rest of next week.