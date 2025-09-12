Weather Forecast: Pleasant Upcoming Weekend

MISSOULA — A very similar weather set up today compared to the last several.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening. Highs today will top out mostly in the 70s.

Overall, we are looking at a nice upcoming weekend with highs running in the low to upper 70s. There is the chance for a few storms to pop up each day, however, most of us stay dry.

We are watching a slightly stronger system to move in Monday. This will be accompanied by a cold front dropping temperatures into the 60s with more widespread showers.

Looking at the long term forecast, once this front moves through very nice sets up through next week with sunshine and highs in the 70s.