Weather Forecast: Pleasant weather ahead

MISSOULA — Looking at a nice day Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures running slightly above seasonal average topping out in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front moves through the northern Rockies Wednesday. This will be a mostly dry front, however, northwest Montana may see a few isolated rain showers or thunderstorms develop. Breezy winds will accompany this front as well with gusts around 25-35 mph possible.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures are expected Thursday with highs in the 60s.

The weekend is shaping up to be cooler and wetter as a low pressure system moves through. A few light showers will be possible Friday, then more widespread rain will move in Friday night and continue off and on through Sunday. All of western Montana will see rain showers, however, the heaviest rain looks to fall across northwest Montana. Highs will be only in the 50s to low 60s Saturday and Sunday.