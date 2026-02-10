Weather Forecast: Pleasant weather expected this week

MISSOULA — Weak high pressure will be the dominant weather feature for the next few days across the region, but this high pressure isn't the same as what we experienced last week..

That was an upper-level ridge and now, we're sitting in a "trough-y" setup where inversions and those low stratus decks don't develop.

Instead, we'll see lots of sunshine, dry time and highs only slightly above normal (not significantly).

With that said, Wednesday will feature mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

A quick-moving disturbance will pass generally to our south with a slight chance of showers to the southern tier of the state, but nothing impactful.

Dry conditions should continue with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 40s going into this upcoming weekend.

Our next best bet for moisture looks to arrive at that time with another, larger system.

Timing and precipitation type/amounts remain unclear, so stay tuned as we get closer!

