Weather Forecast: Pleasant weather for the upcoming weekend

MISSOULA — Sunny, hot and breezy for your Friday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

There is the chance for a few storms this afternoon and evening primarily in southwest Montana east of the Bitterroot Valley.

The weather is shaping up to be very nice for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the low to mid-80s.

We're looking at a cooler start to next week as a system moves through.

Highs are expected to be in the 70s to low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will slowly warm by the middle and end of the week with highs back in the upper 80s to low 90s by Thursday.