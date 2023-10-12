Weather Forecast: Pleasant weather into the weekend

MISSOULA — After the little bit of rain over the past few days, we'll start to dry out as high pressure builds into Saturday.

The highs will be in the 50s Thursday then 60s Friday and Saturday.

A weak system will bring a few rain chances on Sunday but other than that, expect temperatures to remain in the 60s.

The warmest day will come Monday as highs reach into the mid-60s and even the low 70s.

Our next weather system brings cooler air along with another chance of rain by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.