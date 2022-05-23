Weather Forecast: Pleasant weather this week

MISSOULA — Expect some sunshine Monday morning with increasing clouds by the afternoon as a weak system approaches.

This system will bring a few scattered rain showers to western Montana overnight tonight into Tuesday morning. Only light rain fall amounts are expected.

Expect mostly dry days Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and mid to upper 60s Wednesday.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs pushing 80 degrees in some spots by Thursday afternoon.

Cool and showery weather returns for the Memorial Day weekend. Highs drop back into the low to mid 60s Friday then remain in the 50s to low 60s through the weekend. Scattered rain showers and few isolated thunderstorms will be possible each day through the weekend as well.