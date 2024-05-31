Weather Forecast: Pleasant Weather this weekend

MISSOULA — It's a beautiful Friday around Western Montana with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures remain in the upper 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

We will have one opportunity for rain showers this weekend and that will move in Saturday night with a weak low pressure. Whatever plans you may have be prepared for widespread rain on Saturday evening.

A stronger low pressure will move in Sunday night and Monday. This will bring widespread rain and cooler temperatures to start the week.

While all of western Montana will see some rain, areas along the Montana/Idaho border will have a chance to see heavy rain through the day on Monday.

After this, models show a strong ridge building to end next week. Highs will return to the 70s Wednesday, 80s Thursday then upper 80s and even 90s possible Friday.