Weather Forecast: Pleasant weather to end the week

MISSOULA — High pressure will lead to dry and mild weather through Friday with highs in the 50s to low 60s Thursday then 60s and even a few low 70s Friday.

Changes start late Friday afternoon across northwest Montana then move into west-central and southwest Montana Friday night as a cold front moves through the region. As the front passes gusty winds, valley rain/snow along with mountain snow can be expected.

Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front on Saturday with highs only in the 40s. Expect scattered snow showers in the mountains with off and on rain/snow/graupel in the valleys. Breezy winds will stick around Saturday with gusts around 30-40 mph possible.

Well below normal temperatures will persist Sunday into early next week as a cold low pressure system remains over the region. In fact, near record low maximum temperatures are possible both Sunday and Monday, with many valleys seeing high temperatures only reach into the upper 30s to low 40s. Precipitation doesn't look to be heavy, however, light valley rain/snow showers and mountain snow will be possible each day Sunday - Wednesday of next week.

