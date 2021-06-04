Weather Forecast: Pleasant weekend ahead

MISSOULA — Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible across western Montana early this morning. Once those clear, expect a lot of sunshine with highs topping out in the 80s. It will be a bit breezy this afternoon with gusts around 20-25 mph.

By late afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorms will return to southwest Montana. These will primarily form in the southern Bitterroot, from around Hamilton and south then east across the divide. These storms will have the chance to bring gusty winds, small hail and brief heavy downpours. The rest of western Montana is expected to stay dry today.

A cold front will drop temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s for Saturday. This front will also bring breezy winds to western Montana with widespread gusts of 25-30 mph expected.

Sunday and Monday will be very pleasant Spring days with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Starting Tuesday and continuing through most of next week, a large upper level low pressure will form over the Pacific Ocean. This will put western Montana in a position to receive southwest winds. This weather pattern set up will bring thunderstorm chances back to western Montana by around the middle of next week. Now just exactly where these storms form and how widespread they will be is still uncertain. We'll have a better idea of that as we move through the weekend and start next week.