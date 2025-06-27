Weather Forecast: Pleasant weekend for what ever plans you may have

MISSOULA — A few isolated storms could pop up again this afternoon, however, as high pressure builds most of us will stay dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

The best chance for storms will be across southwest Montana especially along and east of the divide.

Overall, looking at a nice weekend ahead with sunshine and highs in the 70s Saturday and 80s Sunday.

Hot weather returns by the start of next week as high temperatures return to the upper 80s and low 90s for both Monday and Tuesday.

Models are showing another chance of storms moving in by around Wednesday of next week. We'll keep you updated on this as we get closer.