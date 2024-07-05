Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Pleasant weekend then very hot next week

Hot Weather Ahead
Lewis
Hot Weather Ahead
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jul 05, 2024

MISSOULA — We are looking at a beautiful Friday across Western Montana with sunshine along with temperatures in the 80s.

We are still anticipating a weak low pressure system to move through Northwest Montana Saturday morning. This will bring cloudy skies along with scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms during the morning Saturday. Skies will then clear with sunshine returning by the afternoon.

We will see the first heat wave of the year next week as a strong ridge of high pressure builds across the western half of the United States.

Temperatures will warm well into the 90s and low 100s for Western Montana. It will be even hotter in central Idaho as highs reach 100-110 degrees by the middle part of next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader