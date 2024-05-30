Weather Forecast: Frost possible Friday morning

MISSOULA — High pressure will once again build on Thursday and continue into the weekend.

This won't be a very strong high pressure ridge, however, expect drier and warmer conditions for the end of the week and weekend.

Highs are in the low 60s Thursday then warm into the upper 60s to low 70s Friday into the weekend.

The one thing to watch tonight will be the chance for frost around western Montana. To be safe, it might be a good idea to cover or bring inside any sensitive plants.

Our next weather system will bring another round of rain and cooler temperatures by Monday of next week with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Models are pointing towards a strong high pressure ridge building by next Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Models are even hinting towards the first 90s of the year showing up by next Friday.

