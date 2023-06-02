Weather Forecast: Pleasant weekend with isolated showers and storms

MISSOULA — Looking at scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two as well for western Montana Friday afternoon.

The highs today top out in the 60s to low 70s.

We'll keep somewhat active weather into the weekend and continue through Wednesday of next week.

During this time highs will be warming in the upper 70s and 80s with off-and-on isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

By around Thursday of next week, models are in good agreement to bring in a round of widespread and steady rain/thunderstorms.

This could stick around into Friday with beneficial rain falling across western Montana.

