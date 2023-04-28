Weather Forecast: Possible record high temperatures into next week

MISSOULA - The weather throughout the weekend remains the same, warming temperatures along with the chance for record-breaking heat Sunday.

Highs will be warming into the 70s and 80s Saturday and Sunday. The record in Missoula on Sunday is 82°, right now we are forecasting a high of 84°.

Potential record warmth continues into next week with highs remaining in the 70s and 80s through at least next Thursday.

Models are showing cooler and more active weather returning next Friday and into the weekend.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible with the changing air mass.

The highs look to drop back into the 60s.

