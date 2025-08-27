Weather Forecast: Potent August system tracking through

MISSOULA — A fairly strong low-pressure system is spreading soaking rain across the region today, fueled by a near-record amount of atmospheric moisture.

The National Weather Service says, “this morning’s upper-air sounding from Boise measured 1.57 inches of precipitable water, the second-highest value on record for the date since 1948”.

With the slow movement associated with these showers and thunderstorms, flash-flooding is a big concern across portions of west central and Southwest Montana — particularly the burn scars across Ravalli County, where a Flood Watch is in place.

Highs will remain below average into Thursday, generally topping out in the 70s. Precipitation (albeit lighter) will reach Northwest Montana on Thursday with decreasing shower activity as the day goes on for west central and Southwest Montana.

Only lingering showers and embedded thunderstorms will be on tap for Friday (especially across Northwest Montana), with decreasing clouds otherwise and highs around normal in the low 80s.

The entire holiday weekend will feature mainly sunny skies, mid-80s and only an isolated, late-day thunderstorm possible.

