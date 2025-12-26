Weather Forecast: Potent cold front brings wind and snow into Saturday

MISSOULA — A series of cold fronts will move through the Northern Rockies bringing wind and snow with travel impacts today through Saturday. If you are in an area still recovering from recent wind damage, stay alert as these gusts could cause further issues. The Wind Advisories currently in place:

Erin Yost

Snow squalls and snow-banding will be possible in west-central and southwest Montana late Friday night into early Saturday morning as a Pacific front moves through. Bursts of heavy snow may briefly lower visibility to near zero. Numerous Winter Weather Advisories are in place currently:

And more go into effect a bit later:

There’s a flash freeze potential as a push of Arctic air moves westward across the Divide on Saturday morning bringing another uptick and change in direction of winds with much colder temperatures to follow. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 20s to around 30 and in the 20s Sunday afternoon morning lows dip into the single digits and teens.

Cold and much drier conditions start Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region keeping things on the quiet side. Highs could rise into the mid 30s to low 40s starting Wednesday.