Weather Forecast: Potent system moves in with lowering snow levels

MISSOULA - Talk about a weather whiplash! A potent trough of low pressure continues to move into the region providing mountain snow & valley rain (at first) with much cooler temps... a far cry from the record 82° Missoula tied Tuesday late afternoon!

Late Wednesday night/Thursday morning, snow levels look to drop to around 3,000' to 4,000'. This will bring wet, accumulating snow to higher valleys and mountain passes including Lookout, Lolo, Homestake and MacDonald. If travelling, prepare for slushy roads and winter driving conditions along the Divide. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from 6pm Wednesday through noon Friday.

As it stands, the best bet for valley accumulation (outside the Winter Weather Advisory locations) will be Thursday into Friday morning. Highs will drop further for Thursday & Friday into the mid 40s with decreasing snow showers throughout Friday. Storm total, I'd expect most valleys to pick up a few tenths of an inch to upwards of 1" of liquid precipitation... this is a good one for our snowpack, too, as the highest elevations (especially along the ID border in the Bitterroots and along the Divide/Missions/Swans) could see upwards of a foot to almost 2 feet!

This weekend will showcase cooler than average highs in the upper 40s to low 50s as we remain in a trough, but things look fairly dry with a mix of clouds and sun.