Weather Forecast: Precipitation returns for the weekend

MISSOULA — We'll see one last dry day on Friday before the current high pressure breaks down by the evening. A southwest flow will then introduce a few rounds of light precipitation through the weekend, but temps will remain above average.

Because of that, snow levels will fluctuate between 3,000-4,000' overnight to 4,000-5,000' during the day. If traveling, plan for brief snow-covered roads at pass level and isolated icy spots in the valleys during overnights. Area passes could see 2"-6" of snow throughout the weekend with minor travel impacts possible.

By next week, a large trough settles over the western U.S. which will shift the Northern Rockies into a cooler, active pattern. Right now, it looks like colder air will accompany the trough in place meaning we could finally be talking BELOW average temps (which should be in the mid 30s right about now). Depending on the intensity/track of incoming precipitation, valley stand the chance to see accumulating snowfall. We'll keep you posted on how this pattern evolves, but it's looking like winter will finally making a return.