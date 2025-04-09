Weather Forecast: Quick jump into the 70s Thursday

MISSOULA — Clouds and rain showers are clearing with high pressure building. Highs today top out mostly in the low to mid 50s.

As high pressure moves in temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s Thursday with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Another cold front will move through Friday, the timing of this front will greatly impact Friday's temperatures. Some models don't have the front moving in until Friday evening allowing temperatures to warm again into the 60s and low 70s. However, other models bring it in quicker with highs only in the 50s with rain showers.

Right now, I am going right in between with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Behind the front expect scattered rain showers with highs in the 40s and 50s for the weekend.