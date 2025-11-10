Weather Forecast: Quick moving disturbance tonight into early Tuesday

MISSOULA — Our weekend ridge of high pressure will flatten a bit today into early Tuesday as a weak disturbance moves through with a few mountain snow and valley rain showers.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies otherwise on Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 11.10.25

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with an isolated shower or two across northwest Montana, with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

A cold front looks to move through the northern Rockies Thursday evening into Friday morning. It will likely bring gusty west winds along with lowering snow levels. We could see some impacts to area passes - particularly those along the Montana/Idaho border Friday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s.

Cool and showery conditions will persist over the region into Saturday, with snow levels down to 3,000’ by Saturday mornin,g with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.