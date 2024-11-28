Weather Forecast: Quiet and cool for your Thanksgiving

MISSOULA — Other than a few flurries in northwest Montana and some light mountain snow, we are looking at a quiet and cool Thanksgiving. Expect this same set up again Friday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

For the weekend, temperatures will be running in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies overhead. Light snow will remain in the forecast with very little no impacts expected over area passes.

Next week, we are watching for a strong ridge of high pressure to build over the western U.S.

This will bring drier and warmer air, however, some valleys may start to see valley inversions develop.

More details on this in the coming days.