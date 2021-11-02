Weather Forecast: Quiet fall weather continues

MISSOULA — A very weak system will bring increasing clouds and a few light showers to west-central and southwest Montana early this morning. These showers should completely move through by as early as 8 am with skies slowly clearing through the day. Expect highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

A nice fall day is expected Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

The warmest day of the week comes Thursday with temperatures ranging in the low to upper 50s. A system will also bring increasing clouds and a chance for some rain showers to develop Thursday afternoon and evening.

Behind these showers seasonably cool temperatures and a mostly dry atmosphere sets up for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s Friday and 40s to low 50s Saturday and Sunday.