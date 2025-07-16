Weather Forecast: Quiet July weather

MISSOULA — Overall, we are looking at pleasant July weather ahead of us.

After a bit of a cool down, temperatures will warm up Thursday and Friday with highs back in the 80s, along with a few low 90s.

For those with plans to head to Glacier on Thursday, there will be a chance for a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

The weather is shaping up to be very nice for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Temperatures will continue to cool next week.

Highs are expected to be in the 70s to low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Tuesday.

