Weather Forecast: Quiet start to 2023

MISSOULA - We are looking at a generally dry week ahead with temperatures running right around seasonal normals for this time of year.

Highs will be in the 20s to low 30s to start the week and low to mid-30s to end the week.

Several strong storm systems will bring widespread low elevation rain and mountain snow to areas south of us through this week and even into next week.

This includes California, Nevada, Utah and Colorado. However, high pressure in place over the northern Rockies will mean mostly dry conditions for Montana.

Now, a few weak bits of energy can't be ruled out Wednesday night and Thursday bringing a few light snow showers or flurries to northwest Montana.

Other than that, we are looking at a fairly quiet start to 2023.