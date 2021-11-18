Weather Forecast: Quiet Thursday, rain & snow returns Friday

MISSOULA — Expect mostly cloudy and cool temperatures Thursday with highs in the 30s to low 40s. A few flurries or sprinkles of rain could develop but for the most part things remain dry.

Our next system brings mountain snow and valley rain/snow Thursday night into Friday. Precipitation looks to start out Friday morning as snow for all elevations. This could lead to some light accumulations and slippery roads for that Friday morning commute, especially for areas across northwest Montana. Mountain passes will also become snow covered during this time. By the afternoon precipitation will change to a rain/snow mix in the valleys.

Overall we are looking at a dry and cool weekend with highs in the 30s to low 40s and mostly cloudy skies. For those planning on attending the Grizzlies game Saturday, some breezy winds will be possible making for a rather chilly afternoon.

Our next weather feature looks to develop Tuesday of next week with another round of mountain snow and valley/snow. Exact details on precipitation amounts is still uncertain, we'll bring updates as details come together.