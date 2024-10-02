Weather Forecast: Quiet Thursday, warm and windy Friday

MISSOULA — Clouds during the morning have cleared leading to sunny skies and breezy winds the remainder of the day. Highs today are running mostly in the 60s.

Expect the coldest temperatures of the season tonight and Thursday morning as lows will be widespread in the 20s and low 30s.

We'll see abundant sunshine both Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 60s Thursday then 70s and even a few 80s possible Friday.

Another cold front moves through Friday night bringing rain showers and gusty winds to the region.

A High Wind Watch is in place for locations along and east of the divide with valleys seeing gusts around 40 mph to 45 mph and in the mountains, 50 mph to 60 mph. For locations west of the Divide, wind gusts of 30 mph to 40 mph can be expected.

Rain showers will move out by sunrise Saturday morning leading to a sunny and dry weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday then upper 60s and 70s by Sunday.

High pressure remains in place through the middle of next week as temperatures remain in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

