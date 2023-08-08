Weather Forecast: Quiet Tuesday, cold front Wednesday

MISSOULA- We are looking at a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

A cold front will move through Western Montana Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the front moves through.

The winds will also pick up along this front with winds gusting around 25 mph to 35 mph Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday.

The main thing here would be choppy lake conditions as well a potential increase in fire activity.

The good news is, temperatures will still be running cool, so keeping our fingers crossed that we don't see an increase in fire activity.

High pressure brings warmer weather for our upcoming weekend with highs back in the 80s to low 90s.

