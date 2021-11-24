Weather Forecast: Quiet weather for Thanksgiving travel

MISSOULA — The snow showers we saw Tuesday have moved out leading to a drier day Wednesday. Expect some sunshine Friday morning and early afternoon with increasing clouds by late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will top out in the 30s.

A very weak system will bring a few light snow showers back to western Montana this evening. Just flurries are expected in the the valleys with very light snow in the mountains.

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be cloudy and cool with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Our next system moves in Friday, however, as this will be a warmer system mountain passes will see snow or a rain/snow mix while valleys see mostly rain. This is not a strong system, however, minor snow impacts could develop for those mountain passes.

Looking at the weekend, mild and dry weather is expected as a ridge of high pressure builds. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s Saturday then 40s and 50s Sunday.