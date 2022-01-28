Weather Forecast: Quiet weather pattern continues through the weekend

MISSOULA — High pressure continues through the weekend with cold air, fog and inversions for the valleys. Those that break free of the inversions will see sunshine and temperatures warm into the upper 30s and 40s. Those stuck under the inversions will continue to see highs reach only the 20s to low 30s.

A cold front will break down the ridge Sunday night into Monday. Snow showers will develop along the this front and continue through Tuesday. This is not a major system, so heavy snow is not expected, however, light snow amounts will be possible across western Montana.

Cold temperatures (not related to valleys inversions) will move in next week as well. Expect highs by Tuesday and Wednesday to top out only in the teens and twenties.

This cold and active change to our weather doesn't look to last to long. Models are showing yet another ridge of high pressure building and impacting the northern Rockies by next weekend. This would bring back valley inversions, along with the dry and quiet weather.