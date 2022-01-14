Weather Forecast: Quiet weather weekend

MISSOULA — Fog will once again be present across much of the western Montana valleys Friday morning. Some freezing drizzle may even be able to fall as well. Northwest Montana will see cloudy skies through the day while southwest Montana see clouds during the morning with some sunshine by the afternoon.

A weak area of high pressure sets up this weekend bringing milder weather to the mountains and with inversions once again setting up in the valleys.

The next chance for widespread mixed valley showers and mountain snowfall continues to show up on Tuesday and Wednesday with extended model guidance maintaining agreement for a colder airmass to briefly set up bringing a chance for precipitation.

