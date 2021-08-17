Weather Forecast: Rain and cooler temperatures move in

MISSOULA — Changes to our weather pattern start today as a cold front and low pressure system bring widespread rain and cooler temperatures for the next few days.

Rain showers will start in northwest Montana this morning then move into west-central and southwest Montana this afternoon. Widespread and at times moderate to heavy rain is expected with this system, with the most steady rain falling overnight tonight into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will cool quite dramatically with this system. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s Tuesday then 50s and 60s Wednesday.

It looks like we will see a brief dry period Thursday with highs in the 70s. Our next system will then bring rain chances back Friday and Saturday with high temperatures remaining in the 60s and 70s.