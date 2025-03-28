Weather Forecast: Rain and snow ahead

MISSOULA — Scattered rain showers along with a few thunderstorms for your Friday afternoon and evening.

Some stronger storms could produce gusty winds along with small hail.

Scattered valley rain along with mountain snow sticks around Saturday with highs topping out only in the 40s.

Watch the forecast:

Rain and snow ahead

Steady mountain snow looks to set up along and east of the Divide Saturday night into Sunday morning.

If you have plans to travel east over any passes but especially Homestake and Monida passes, be prepared for winter driving conditions.

After a dry day Sunday another round of mountain snow and valley rain moves in Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Cooler temperatures stick around to start next week with highs mostly in the mid to upper 40s.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: