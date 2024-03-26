Weather Forecast: Rain and snow continue through Thursday

MISSOULA — As temperatures warm this afternoon and lingering valley snow showers will change to all rain.

Snow will still be possible over mountain passes this afternoon, however, with temperatures remaining above freezing no travel impacts are expected.

A brief ridge of high pressure sets up on Wednesday.

Some sunshine could peak through those clouds during the morning with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Our next weather system will bring mountain rain/snow along with valley rain/snow on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Looking at the upcoming Easter Weekend, we won't be completely dry as a few scattered rain showers will be possible each afternoon.

However, in between those expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.