Weather Forecast: Rain and snow continues tonight

MISSOULA — Snow has been falling in the mountains and across Northwest Montana this afternoon.

Expect this through the evening with icy spots in the valleys and snow-covered roads in the mountains. The valleys of west-central and southwest Montana will just light rain or a rain/snow mix through tonight.

Thursday through Saturday will see several more storm systems move in. During this time snow levels will continue to rise keeping valleys as generally rain during the day then mixing with a little snow at night.

Mountain passes especially along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier Region will continue to see off and on snow, however, even here snow may mix with rain at times keeping snow amounts limited.

