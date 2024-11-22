Weather Forecast: Rain and snow continues through Saturday.

An atmospheric river will continue to impact western Montana through Saturday. This is leading to widespread valley rain along with mountain rain/snow. Highs top out in the 30s and 40s both Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rain of 1"-to-2" will be possible in the mountains along the MT/ID border with rain amounts. between .10"-to-.50" possible in the valleys.

Far northwest Montana (Glacier National Park, Troy, Libby, Eureka) are staying cold enough today to remain snow. Here, Winter Weather Advisories are in place through noon Saturday. 3"-to-6" are possible in the valleys with 5"-to-10" in the mountains.

Saturday night into Sunday morning a cold front will track from east to west across the divide in northwest Montana. This cold front will allow for more snow primarily from the Flathead Valley and east. Kalispell, Whitefish, Eureka and Columbia Falls could see 1"-to-3" by Sunday morning. Hungry Horse, West Glacier and Essex could see 3"-to-5" with 6"-to-10" at Marias Pass.

Cooler and drier weather sets up Sunday and continues into next week. Expect highs to range in the low to upper 30s through the week.