Weather Forecast: Rain and snow Monday

MISSOULA — Looking at an active weather week across the region with mountain snow along with valley rain possible each day.

We'll see a few light rain/snow showers this morning becoming more widespread with the passage of a low pressure this afternoon. High temperatures today top out in the 40s.

Valleys across northwest Montana will have the chance to see some light snow accumulations tonight into Tuesday morning as temperatures here remain right around freezing. Not much snow, but around 1" could fall in a few locations.

We'll get a brief break from the rain Wednesday with another round of mountain snow and valley rain returning Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s to low 50s.