Weather Forecast: Rain and snow move in for the weekend

MISSOULA — High pressure continues through Thursday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Things begin to change on Friday as a low pressure and cold front approaches. Expect high temperatures in the 60s to low 70s with widespread rain showers and thunderstorms.

Some storms could be strong Friday afternoon with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

Behind the cold front, much cooler weather sets up for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s both Saturday and Sunday, with rain showers as well.

For those with plans to head to the mountains this weekend, there will be a chance for mountain snow to set up as cooler air moves in.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Glacier National Park along with the Mission and Swan Ranges. Snow amounts of 6"-to-12" are possible above 6,000 ft. and 2"-to-4" between 4,000 and 6,000 ft.

Another aspect of this storm will be the chance for heavy rain in northwest Montana.

Confidence is trending higher that a prolonged rain event will produce 2"-to-4" of rainfall in a 48-hour period, starting Friday evening and lasting into Sunday.

The result will be the potential for rock and debris slides along steep terrain in Glacier National Park and Forest Service roads in the Flathead and Kootenai National Forests.

Lowland ponding of water will be possible in poor drainage areas.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: