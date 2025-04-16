Weather Forecast: Rain and snow moves south this afternoon

MISSOULA — Mountain snow along with valley rain and snow will continue to track south into west-central and Southwest Montana this afternoon and evening.

By Thursday, snow amounts of 6"-to-12" will be possible over Marias Pass, 4"-to-8" over Rogers Pass, 3"-to-6" over MacDonald Pass, 2"-to-5" over Homestake and Lost Traill passes and 1"-to-2" for Lolo and Lookout passes.

Most valleys will see very little to no snow accumulations; however, areas around Seeley Lake, Swan Lake, the Glacier Region, Philipsburg and Butte could pick up an inch or two.

Along with the rain and snow, gusty winds will develop with the front. Wind gusts between 25 mph to 35 mph are likely, with some gusts up to 45 mph possible.

High pressure quickly returns Friday and Saturday with sunny skies and highs back in the 50s and 60s.

