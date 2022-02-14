Weather Forecast: Rain and snow returns Monday

MISSOULA — Active weather returns to the northern Rockies to start the week as rain and snow returns to the forecast.

A cold front will bring mountain snow and valley rain/snow Monday afternoon and evening. With temperatures warming once again into the 40s, impacts due to snow will be minimal in the valleys. Snow will fall in the higher elevations, with most of the snow occurring this evening in southwest Montana. A Winter Weather Advisory starts at 5 pm this evening and runs through Tuesday morning for southwest Montana. The Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains could see 2"-to-5" while areas around Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake, Anaconda and Butte see 1"-to-3".

Scattered snow showers linger Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Not much is expected with snow accumulation.

A stronger system will bring more widespread snow Tuesday night in Wednesday morning. During this time frame, accumulating snow of 1"-to-3" looks possible across western Montana valleys with around 2"-to-5" over the Mountain Passes. Most of the snow will come to an end Wednesday morning.

After this, cool and dry weather is expected Thursday through Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Our next system could then bring some valley rain/snow and mountain snow back by Sunday and Monday of next week.