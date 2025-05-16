Weather Forecast: Rain and snow Saturday night through Sunday

MISSOULA — Cloudy skies, a few light rain showers, and temperatures in the 50s on Friday.

Watch the forecast:

Rain and snow Saturday night through Sunday

Saturday and Sunday set up like this:



Expect dry and mild weather to start Saturday with some sunshine and highs in the mid to even upper 60s.

As a strong cold front approaches, scattered showers and storms will begin to pop up Saturday afternoon, primarily across southwest Montana.

As the front moves through Saturday night and Sunday, widespread moderate to heavy rain is expected around western Montana through Sunday.

Models are showing rainfall totals of .40"-to-1.00" of rain by Sunday evening. Highs will be much cooler Sunday as well, only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

Snow will fall in the mountains, primarily impacting Lolo and Lost Trail Passes in west-central and southwest Montana. 1"-to-6" will be possible depending on elevation.

Scattered showers will then continue through Monday and Tuesday of next week before we finally start to dry things out by the end of the week.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: