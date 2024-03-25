Weather Forecast: Rain and snow showers continue this week

MISSOULA — Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s today.
A few light rain and snow showers could pop up in the mountains but for the most part, we'll stay dry.
Expect more widespread valley rain/snow and mountain snow showers on Tuesday.
No accumulation is expected in the valleys with a few inches possible over mountain passes.
A brief ridge of high pressure sets up on Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s.
Another system brings more rain and snow on Thursday.
Snow levels will actually be rising a bit, so only minimal impacts are expected over passes.
High pressure looks to return for the weekend with temperatures slowly warming into the 50s.