Weather Forecast: Rain and snow showers Friday

MISSOULA — The 3:30 am radar shows snow beginning to move into all of western Montana. Cloud cover kept temperatures much cooler yesterday than forecast, for this reason we have lowered snow levels and increased snow chances Friday morning. All of western Montana is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Expect around 3"-to-7" on the mountain passes, 1"-to-3" for lower elevations such as Seeley Lake, Swan Lake, Libby, Troy, Thompson Falls, St. Regis, Columbia Falls and West Glacier. The Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys have now been added to the Winter Weather Advisories. Those locations along with the Flathead and Mission Valleys could see 1"-to-2".

Snow in the valleys will change to all rain or a rain/snow mix by late morning and afternoon. Mountains will continue to see off and on snow through the day leading to snow covered and slippery roads .

Conditions dry out Saturday, however, it will be a bit cool and breezy with winds gusting around 20-25 mph and high temperatures in the 30s to low 40s.

Sunday and Monday are shaping up to be dry and rather pleasant. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Sunday and mid 40s to low 50s Monday.

Our next system looks to bring another round of mountain snow and valley rain/snow by Tuesday of next week.