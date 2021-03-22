Weather Forecast: Rain and snow showers Monday

MISSOULA — Valley rain and snow along with mountain snow will develop Monday.

By the afternoon snow bands will be possible across western Montana. The valleys will see very little snow accumulation with just a dusting possible on grassy surfaces. Mountain passes could see 2"-to-5" of snow Monday.

Light snow will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before drier air builds in Tuesday afternoon. Highs Tuesday will top out in the low to mid-40s with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Our next system will bring another round of valley rain and snow and mountain snow Wednesday and Thursday with highs remaining in the 40s.

Models are favoring a warmer and drier weather pattern for the weekend with highs returning to the 50s and mostly sunny skies.